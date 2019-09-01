close
Sun Sep 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 1, 2019

Counterterror operations made army battle-hardened: COAS

Top Story

 
September 1, 2019

LAHORE: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa on Saturday said he was proud of officers who lived up to expectations of the nation. 

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the COAS visited the Lahore Headquarters Corps, where he was briefed on the operational preparedness of troops. 

In his address, the COAS said counterterrorism operations had made the army battle-hardened. 

“CT operations have made the Pakistan Army battle-hardened. I am proud of my officers & soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of the nation. We stay steadfast,” the DG ISPR quoted the COAS as saying in a tweet.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story