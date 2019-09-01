Group show with multiple genres opens at Gallery6 today

Islamabad: Showcasing the works of 24 artists in different genres including painting, print, sculpture, ceramics, photography and miniature painting, ‘Gujlomeration’ opens today (Friday) at Gallery6. The exhibition, which is a conglomeration of artworks by the faculty and alumni of the School of Art, Design and Architecture, University of Gujrat, and will be inaugurated by leading visual artist and art educationist of Pakistan R M Naeem.

The department was established in 2007 and is one of the fastest growing art and design institute of the region. Its faculty and alumni are striving to achieve excellence and become comparable to other leading art departments across the country. They have been regularly participating in national and international exhibitions with desire to make additions in Pakistani contemporary art scene.

The participating artists are Ahsan Ahmed, Aliya Amjad, Aniqa Ikram, Ghafar Mohiudin, Hafsa Batool, Haroon Habib, Hina Bashir, Irshma Butt, Imran Haider, M Asif Sharif, M Habib Akram, M M Tauqeer Baig, Majid Ghafoor, Maryam Butool, Muzammal Khan, Muhammad Junaid, Noor-ul-Ain, Rabia Sajjad, Sana Gul, Shafqat Ali Awan, Sidra Iqbal, Sundas Riaz, Tashakur Fatima, and Wajid Ali Daharkiwala.

‘Che Mei Goeeya’n,’ a three-piece would sculpture by Asif Shareef, who is the Head of the Department, strikes the visitor immediately. Depicting three men in conversation aptly represents the current situation in society where many people are involved in creating rumours and stories through different media that becomes the talk of the town.

‘Vicissitudes,’ a sculpture by Ghafar Mohiudin has been made through low fire gaze on red terracotta and has 3D printing with wheel throwing. Hina Bashir’s sculpture ‘Enlightment’ is also in terracotta while ‘Bibaji’ by Ahsan Ahmed is glazed clay. ‘Letter Box’ by Sundus Riaz is made of tin sheet and its treatment with popular delicate design of Islamic arts makes it an interesting item.

Muhammad Junaid has presented his artworks as oil paintings on dome shaped acrylic structures with figures of people in it. These will certainly draw attention of those in search of something new and different. In another way, Aliya Amjad’s ‘Heirloom of Pakistan’ on ‘wasli’ creates interest through an unexpected window-like projection, drawing attention.

Habib Akram, who entered the art scene with largescale paintings, has a much smaller painting in this exhibition. However, he has continued with his imagery of a man with his face covered by a plastic bag indicating suffocation—as if a man fails to share his real self with others. Mirza Muhammad Tauqeer Baig has followed his iconic style of presenting an older man of lower income group with powerful expressions. His large size mix media painting is likely to be appreciated as his previous works.

Wajid Ali Daharkiwala has decorated walls of new Islamabad Airport with his truck art. His fascination with truck continues, but in a very different way in his painting ‘Piyo: Magar Pyar Se.’ Aniqa Ikram’s miniature work ‘Repeat the tradition II’ will be another highlight of the show because of its intelligent composition with bright and subtle colours and the use of different patterns drawn from various regions of Pakistan.

The exhibition will continue till September 3 daily from 11 am to 7 pm.