MoU signed for trainings

Islamabad: Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Customer Management, UK to facilitate mutual cooperation in conduct of national and international trainings and workshops.

Joint Executive Director of the SDPI Dr. Vaqar Ahmed and Director of the ICM Dr. Osman Khan on behalf of their respective organisations signed the MoU on Friday here at the SDPI.

Dr. Vaqar Ahmed said that we are grateful to the Board of Directors of ICM for considering SDPI for making this arrangement and communication with us in Pakistan.

He said that SDPI is making efforts to aware the people about the concept of think tank in Pakistan.

"We are also developing relations with Asia and the Pacific think tanks to work and communicate on energy sectors in developing policies and building management capacity." Dr. Osman Khan said the ICM is a leading UK based organization for national and international training workshops.

"We are operating in many countries of the world, including Europe, America, Middle East, and South-East Asia. We work with public and private sector organizations and help them in two aspects- one is training and the other is consulting." He said the SDPI would help us in training workshop on building management capacity within and out of the country. Dr Osman said customers were not only the local or casual customer, they were the citizens who helped build an image.