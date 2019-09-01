Punjab govt seeks army’s help for security

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has written a letter to the federal government seeking deployment of army in 29 districts of the province for maintaining law and order in Muharram-ul-Haram, The News has learnt.

Last year, the Punjab government was provided with 26 companies of army for maintain law and order during Muharram. Sources said 98 companies of Pakistan Army had been sought this year.

Twelve districts of Punjab province have been declared very sensitive by the Home Department and the department has issued high alert for those districts. Sources said the Home Department had written a letter to the federal government to provide the provincial government with four helicopters also for aerial surveillance on Muharram 9-10.

According to sources, two helicopters will be used in Lahore, one in Rawalpindi and one helicopter will be used in Multan for aerial surveillance. The Home Department will monitor security in all districts. The department has also directed the office of the inspector general of police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Muharram 9-10.

According to sources in the Home Department, mobile phone services will not be available in specific areas on Muharam 9- and 10. Additionally, the Home Department has directed the districts administrations to keep the authorities concerned updated about the situation round the clock.

Recommendations for partial suspension of mobile service have been asked from the district administrations. DCs and DPOs will point out the sensitive areas wherein mobile phone service would be suspended. Under Section 144, pillion riding will not be allowed.