Sikh moot seeks world’s help for Indian minorities

LAHORE: Speakers at the first International Sikh Convention expressed serious concerns that all religious minorities in India, including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, were being subjected to worst hatred, discrimination, lynching and marginalisation at the hands of fascist Modi-led BJP government.

They urged the world to take immediate steps to protect minorities in India. The convention held at Governor’s House here on Saturday was hosted by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. It was addressed by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeemul Huq, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab ministers Ijaz Alam Augustine, Yasir Humayun, Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and noted Sikh leaders and delegates from the UK, US, Canada and European countries.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar warned that India might attempt to sabotage the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, reaffirming Pakistan’s pledge to foil every Indian conspiracy and saying Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor in the second week of November in connection with Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations. He said the prime minister was keen to provide all possible facilities to Sikh pilgrims, adding that all arrangements for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor and Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th Birthday celebrations were nearly completed. He said 80 per cent work on Kartarpur Corridor was complete. He ensured that agricultural land of Baba Guru Nanak would not be used for any commercial activity. He said Baba Guru Nanak Railway Corridor from Nankana Sahab to Kartarpur was also near completion while Gurduwara Sucha Suda Road was also being completed and the framework of Punjab Safe Cities Authority was being extended to Nankana Sahab to provide foolproof security to Sikh brothers. He said the teachings of both Islam and Baba Guru Nanak call for love, equality and humanity.

HE asserted that entire Pakistan was standing united in support of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle against Indian occupant army. He said the matchless sacrifices of Kashmiri Muslims were bearing fruits and opposition parties in India were raising voice against Modi government’s atrocities and brutalities in Kashmir.

Federal Minister Pir Anwarul Haq Qadri said the International Sikh Convention was not a political slogan but a step towards making the region an abode of peace. He said the Sikh community looked towards Pakistan with respect because of protecting their religious places like Nankana Saab and Kartarpur Darbar. He said there was a need to spread Baba Guru Nanak’s philosophy of love, peace and humanity. He said whatever the circumstances may, Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir would not change. Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq said the government of Prime Minister Imran wanted the Sikh community to consider Pakistan their home, adding that Islamabad would always stand by them for their political and religious rights.

He said Kartarpur Corridor would provide thousands of Sikhs pilgrims from India with a chance to visit their sacred religious places on a daily basis.