CITY PULSE

Five Statements

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting Ahmed Anwer, Farrah Mahmood, Kausar Iqbal, Sumaira Amin and Syed A Irfan’s art exhibition titled ‘Five Statements’ until September 3. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

The Skin We Live In

The Skin We Live InThe Canvas Gallery is hosting Ahmed Ali Manganhar, Amna Rahman, Anusha Ramchand and Yaseen Khan’s art exhibition titled 'The Skin We Live In' from September 3 to September 12. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Reflection of Devine

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Shakil Ismail’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Devine’ until September 2. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Soliloquy

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Ahmed Faizan Naveed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Soliloquy’ until September 10. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Is it possible to live outside of language?

The IVS Gallery is hosting Fiza Khatri, Lucas Odahara, Omer Wasim, The Many Headed Hydra and Vassiliea Stylianidou’s art exhibition titled ‘Is it possible to live outside of language?’ until September 24. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

Earth Cover

The Koel gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Earth Cover” featuring works by Farrukh Adnan. The show remains open till Thursday, September 5, from 11am to 8pm (except Sundays). Call 021-35831292 for information.

Altered Reality

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Ambreen Hameed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Altered Reality’ until September 10. Call 021-35300482 for more information.