Miley Cyrus drops surprise rule for acting comeback

Miley Cyrus, who started out her career as a Disney child actor and singer in the series Hannah Montana, revealed she is “very interested” in returning to acting, despite having quite a successful music career.

The 33-year-old has teased that she is open to acting again after years focused on her music career.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, Miley said she is "very interested" in returning to the big screens once she finds the role for her.

"I just haven't found the right role for me," she explained, adding that she has even started to think of her own ideas. "I'd want a character that felt like an extension of me. Or something completely different from who I am."

In addition to Hannah Montana, Miley has starred in multiple films such as The Last Song (2010) and LOL (2012).

Her most on-screen appearances include a 2019 episode of Black Mirror, the 2022 TV movie Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas and the 2024 film Drive-Away Dolls.

Miley also returned as Hannah Montana to mark the show's 20th anniversary, with it's first episode having been released on March 27.

Even though she is open to starring in new films, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker does not want to overdo it.

"I love changing," she told the publication. "Anything I say could be out the window tomorrow."

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley, who previously announced that she had quit touring, opened up about how much she misses performing live.

"I actually miss and love live shows," she admitted. "But me being on the road for six months out of the year and leaving my family and my normalcy and my routine is just not best for me."

Miley Cyrus quit touring after her 2014 Bangerz Tour, explaining that following the schedule of life on the road was not good for her mental health.