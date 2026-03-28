Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau tease their age difference during date night

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are keeping their fans updated on the fun times in their relationship, recently poking fun at their age difference during a recent date night.

The pop star, 41, dropped a photo with the former Canadian prime minister, 54, on March 28, showing the pair smiling ear to ear as they tried out an age quiz. The results that showed both feeling a decade younger than their actual years as Perry scored 33.1 while Trudeau got 43.

"How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?," the singer wrote in the caption.

The update also included moments from Perry’s personal life, including time spent with her 5-year-old daughter Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom. The carousel showed the mother-daughter duo enjoying winter activities together.

Perry and Trudeau confirmed their relationship publicly in late 2025 after months of speculation and sightings. Sources say the couple have been balancing busy schedules, but yet spotted traveling together to multiple destinations, including trips in North America and Europe, with recent time spent in Tokyo and previously reported sightings in cities like New York City and Los Angeles amid their long-distance relationship.

“The priority for both of them is stability for the kids. Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work,” a source recently told People. “They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them.”