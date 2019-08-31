BD women to tour Pakistan for limited-overs series

LAHORE: Lahore is all set to host three T20Is and two ODIs between Pakistan and Bangladesh women starting late October. This shall be the third international series in Pakistan this year after having hosted Windies Women in January while the men’s team is scheduled to play six games (three ODIs and three T20Is) against Sri Lanka in the white-ball format, starting next month. Last year, Pakistan Women toured Bangladesh for four T20Is and an ODI and therefore, the aforementioned tour is understood to be a part of a reciprocal arrangement between the two national boards. This is also Bangladesh Women’s second tour to Pakistan in the last four years and the last time they toured, the hosts handed them a whitewash across formats that included two ODIs and as many T20Is. Earlier this year, West Indies Women played three T20Is in Karachi which the visitors won 2-1 before losing the ODI series 1-2 in Dubai.

Series schedule: Oct 26: 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Oct 28: 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium,

Lahore

Oct 30: 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium,

Lahore

Nov 2: 1st ODI, Gaddafi Stadium,

Lahore

Nov 4: 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium,

Lahore.