Asim wins final in massive upset

ISLAMABAD: World No 78 Muhammad Asim made a major upset in the final and clinched the men’s singles title of the Pakistan International Squash Tournament at Mushaf Squash Complex here on Friday. Asim Khan beat his upper ranked World No 75 Farhan Mehboob by 8-11, 15-13, 4-11, 11-7, 11-1 in the final and won the title. The match lasted for 74 minutes.

In the women’s final, World No 121 Amna Fayyaz beat World No 106 Moqaddas Ashraf by 12-10, 11-8, 12-10 and won the championship. The match lasted just 19 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation organised Pakistan International Squash Tournament from August 26 to 30. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, awarded trophies and prize money to the players. Squash legend Qamar Zaman was also present at the final match.