Sat Aug 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

Matric suppl exam starts

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2019

Secondary School Certificate (SSC/Matric) Supplementary Examination 2019 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will commence on Saturday (today). A BISE spokesperson said the exam would simultaneously be held in the board’s jurisdiction, including Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

