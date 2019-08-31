Matric suppl exam starts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Secondary School Certificate (SSC/Matric) Supplementary Examination 2019 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will commence on Saturday (today). A BISE spokesperson said the exam would simultaneously be held in the board’s jurisdiction, including Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.
