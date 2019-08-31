CITY PULSE: Five Statements

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting Ahmed Anwer, Farrah Mahmood, Kausar Iqbal, Sumaira Amin and Syed A Irfan’s art exhibition titled ‘Five Statements’ until September 3. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

Creative Karachi Festival

The Alliance Française is hosting the third edition of T2F’s ‘Creative Karachi Festival’ from 2pm to 10pm until August 31. The festival aims to bring positive change through art, creativity and dialogue. Call 021-35389043 or 021-35873402 for more information.

Reflection of Devine

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Shakil Ismail’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflection of Devine’ until September 2. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.