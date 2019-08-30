Pak, Egypt MCC meeting reviews defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: The 12th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee (MCC) meeting concluded here in the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.

Lt Gen (R) Ikramul Haq, Secretary Defence, led the Pakistan side whereas Major General Tarek Sa’ad Zaghloul Abd-El-Majeed, Assistant to the C-in-C, Minister of Defence and Military Production led the Egyptian side.

During the meeting, Pakistani officials briefed the Egyptian side on regional stability besides holding open and candid discussion on issues of mutual interest.

The two sides reviewed the present status of bilateral defence cooperation and also explored new avenues to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence production, military training and exercises.