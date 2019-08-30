India accuses Pakistan of ‘trying to infiltrate terrorists’

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it has 'information' that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into the country to carry out attacks amid rising tensions over New Delhi's decision to abrogate the autonomy of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters that Indian security forces were prepared to deal with any eventuality.

He was reacting to Indian media reports that cited unidentified Indian intelligence sources as saying Pakistan-trained commandos have allegedly entered Indian waters to attack port facilities in western Gujarat state. He said Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists to create ‘an alarmist situation’ after New Delhi imposed

a lockdown and ended IHK’s autonomy early this month.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor rejected the Indian claim, saying Pakistan is a responsible state and “we would be insane to allow infiltration” across the Line of Control.

Kumar said Pakistan “has been using terror and cross-border terrorism as a policy. We have continued to highlight that Pakistan has

an obligation to take action against terrorist and terror groups operating from its soil.”

The Indian claim comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan in recent days repeatedly alerted the international community that India will possibly stage a “false-flag operation” to “divert attention from massive human rights violations” in Indian-Held Kashmir.