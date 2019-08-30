Neymar takes part in PSG training

PARIS: Neymar took part in Paris Saint-Germain training on Thursday afternoon amid reports that an agreement had been reached that would see the Brazilian return to Barcelona.

The world’s most expensive player was the last to take to the training field in a session attended by a large contingent of journalists and broadcast live on PSG’s own television channel.A short while earlier, Italian broadcaster Skysport claimed PSG had finally agreed to sell Neymar back to Barcelona, two years after signing him for 222 million euros ($264 million at the time).