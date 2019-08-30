Olympic swim champ Chalmers has heart surgery again

SYDNEY: Australian Olympic 100m freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers was recovering Thursday after a third operation to treat a long-term heart condition.

The 21-year-old, who claimed silver at last month´s world championships in South Korea, posted a photo on Instagram of himself in a hospital bed giving the thumbs up and saying "third time lucky".

Chalmers said he was hopeful the problem has now been fixed "once and for all" as the clock ticks down to next year´s Tokyo Olympics. The Rio 2016 gold medallist underwent surgery on the same condition in June 2017, forcing him to pull out of that year´s world championships.

A previous operation had not helped the problem known as supraventricular tachycardia, which occasionally causes his heart to race.