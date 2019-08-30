G-10/4 college declared best in FBISE sports event

Islamabad: Annual prize distribution ceremony for Sports events conducted by Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) was held in the FBISE auditorium on August 27, 2019 for the session 2018-2019.

Dr. Ikram Ali Malik Chairman of FBISE was the chief guest on this occasion. The high achievers were awarded and motivated by the chief guest. He distributed the awards to the lucky winners.

Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4 receives laurel for 1st position in Athletics. Rohma Akbar student of the college adds plume to the name of IMCG (PG) G 10/4 by clinching the title of "Best Athlete."

IMCG (PG) G 10/4 is declared "Overall Best College in Sports". The audience was delighted to witness the success of the girls in sports. The ceremony ended with new spirits for further achieving success and laurels by the players.

Principal of the college Professor Sualeha Jabeen expressed her gratitude at the accomplishment. She said, “I am delighted to see that we have been declared best college in sports. Well done to my students after clinching the overall trophy in sports this year having achieved the title on excellent performance. I feel very proud and honoured."