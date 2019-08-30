Habib Public School’s management, teachers grieve student’s death

The management, teachers and Board of Trustees of Habib Public School are saddened and grieved by the tragic drowning accident that occurred on August 27, 2019, in which we lost our dearest and most precious student, Usman Ahmed Durrani. He was a bright and diligent student who had been with us since Class 1, said a press release issued by the school on Thursday.

“We visited the residence of Usman and offered our condolences to the grieved family. Special prayers and a Quran khawani were held at the school on August 28, 2019, where students, teachers, and support staff participated. It was a day of mourning at the school,” it said.

“In addition to this, we are conducting a thorough investigation into this tragedy. Habib Public School is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all its students and will take all steps necessary to make sure that no stone is left unturned. We have been and will continue to be a leading educational institution of Pakistan and will continue to serve our country.”