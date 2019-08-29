Boxer Amir vows to become voice of innocent Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: British boxer of Pakistani-origin, Amir Khan said on Wednesday that on his return to UK he would talk to British Parliamentarians on the issue of Kashmir.

I’ll try to become the voice of innocent Kashmiris. I’ll tell the people back in Britain about the real situation in Kashmir, he told media here at a news conference.

I will try to highlight the Kashmir issue. I’ve great feelings for the people of Kashmir and my heart beats with them. He said he had visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday and met the families living on Pakistani side of the border.

"India is continuously committing ceasefire violations along the LoC. The situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) is also quite alarming, he said. We need to tell the world what is happening in Kashmir. People are being killed there. There is shortage of food, medicines and other items.

When I decided to come I was told not to do so, but I came here as I myself wanted to witness Indian actions against innocent Kashmiris. My message is that Kashmiris need our help and the Kashmir issue needs to be taken seriously, he added. Amir said he knew if he would want to go to Indian Held Kashmir, India would not allow that. I want to see smiles on the faces of innocent Kashmiris.