Humanitarian principles for conflict reporting and medical relief discussed

Islamabad: Speakers at a conference on ‘Islam and Humanitarian Principles’ were unanimous that humanitarian principles should guide media organizations in reporting conflicts and disasters.

Adherence to humanitarian principles and medical ethics by healthcare practitioners, especially those involved in conflict and disaster relief work was also underscored by the scholars and practitioners participating in the academic event from across the country.

The two-day national conference jointly organized by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad concluded here on Wednesday.

The second and concluding day of the conference was addressed by Dr Qibla Ayaz, chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Khalid Rahman, executive president, IPS, and other scholars and practitioners.

The speakers criticised the sensationalism in the media while reporting terror incidents, disasters and conflicts. The increasing use of media was as a psychological war tool in global, regional and national conflicts was also highlighted with grave concern.