ECP members’ appointment challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought reply from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents in the case challenging appointment of ECP two new members.

IHC chief justice took up the petition challenging appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed by PML-N leader Shahnawaz Ranjha. During hearing, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such matter shouldn't be dragged in courts. Such issues should be raised in Parliament. Justice Minallah asked the petitioner whether he had moved any resolution in Parliament against the appointment of new members or not?

To this petitioner’s lawyer argued that the Constitution was violated in appointment of new members of ECP. He prayed to the court to set aside the appointment notification and also requested to stop the new members from taking oath.

Justice Athar Minallah asked if opposition had challenged the appointment of new members at any forum? He further remarked, “Maybe the opposition parties were satisfied with the decision if it had not challenged it.”

Justice Minallah said if opposition has any objection to the appointment of new members, it should raise this issue in the House. He remarked that filing such petition in the court means that Parliament is an ineffective forum. “Such matters shouldn’t be dragged in the courts.”

To this petitioner’s lawyer argued that all the opposition parties had objections to new appointments in the ECP. He further argued that there was no forum other than this court after issuance of notification.

To this IHC chief justice remarked that he was not agreed to this statement. The court has issued notices to the respondents named in the petition, including the secretary to the president, principal secretary to the prime minister, the two members in question, and the ECP.

PML-N leader Shahnawaz Ranjha in his petition has challenged the appointment of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice (R) Shakeel Baloch as members of the ECP, arguing that their appointments were made without fulfilling the legal parameters.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 12. Shahnawaz Ranjha’s petition states that the two members in question were appointed by the president bypassing mandatory consultation of the prime minister and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.