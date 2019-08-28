close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
Section 144 enforced in Hangu

Peshawar

HANGU: The district administration on Tuesday announced to enforce Section 144 from September 1 to keep law and order during Muharram.

An official communiqué stated that the district administration would enforce Section 144 in the district in the wake of Muharram on pillion-riding, display of arms, aerial firing, wall-chalking, provocative speeches, public gathering, sale of firecrackers, patrol, use of loudspeakers, banned pamphlets, posters, tinted glasses, entrance of Afghan refugees in the markets, stay of unidentified and suspected people in hotels, inns and homes. It warned the violators would be dealt with an iron hand under Section 188.

