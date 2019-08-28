Sri Lanka delegation calls on Senator Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of Sight Foundation of Sri Lanka headed by its President Iftikhar Aziz on Tuesday held meeting with the Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik. The delegation was comprised of Idris Udmani, Faisal Latif and Rizwi Ismail accompanied by Sri Lanka High Commissioner to Pakistan Noor Deen Shahied.

The delegation briefed Senator A. Rehman Malik about the Sight Foundation eyes ’cornea’ donation to Pakistani blind people. Iftikhar Aziz said that he is President of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Friendship Association which was established 64 years ago and stands as one of the oldest Friendship Association between two countries. He said that so far the Sight Foundation has donated 25,000 eyes ‘cornea’ to the people of Pakistan and will be enhancing the number further.

In a joint media briefing followed by the meeting, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Noor Deen Shahied termed the donation of cornea as a gesture of goodwill for the people of Pakistan. He assured the people of Pakistan for constant support from Sri Lankan Sight Foundation to help reducing the corneal blindness in Pakistan.

Senator A. Rehman Malik welcomed, highly appreciated and thanked Iftikhar Aziz for the sacred job of donating the corneas to the people of Pakistan to restore their eye sight. He said he was glad to know that Sri Lanka Sight Foundation is helping the poor people of Pakistan with restoration of their eye sight.

He said there are around 200000 people in Pakistan who are suffering from corneal blindness and these people can have a perfectly normal life if their damaged corneas are replaced with healthy ones.

He extended full cooperation and all kind of support to Sight Foundation of Sri Lanka hoping that all 200000 corneal blind Pakistanis will have normal life by replacing their cornea. He said he will support the Sight Foundation on all fronts if it opens “Eye Hospital” in Pakistan as they proposed in their meeting where poor and deserving patients could be treated free of cost. Rehman Malik highly appreciated Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Pakistan Noor Deen Shahied terming him the true friend of Pakistan.