ECP defers decision on plea against Maryam till Sept 3

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday postponed the decision on a petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for want of more ‘deliberations’ and assistance from lawyers.

As the ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan resumed hearing, the bench sought the help of lawyers from both sides on understanding the Supreme Court verdict (against Nawaz Sharif) as well as on the application of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The three-member bench of the commission, headed by CEC reserved the judgement on August 1 after hearing arguments for and against the appointment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and set August 27 for its announcement.