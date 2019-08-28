close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

ECP defers decision on plea against Maryam till Sept 3

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday postponed the decision on a petition challenging the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for want of more ‘deliberations’ and assistance from lawyers.

As the ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan resumed hearing, the bench sought the help of lawyers from both sides on understanding the Supreme Court verdict (against Nawaz Sharif) as well as on the application of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The three-member bench of the commission, headed by CEC reserved the judgement on August 1 after hearing arguments for and against the appointment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and set August 27 for its announcement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story