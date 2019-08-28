Geo News Editor Entertainment Nadia Faisal passed away

KARACHI: Geo News Editor Entertainment and senior journalist Nadia Faisal aka Neini passed away Tuesday evening after a long battle against cancer.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, the 28th of August at Mubarak Masjid, Seaview Clifton.

She had 13-year association with Geo and her professional life spanned 20 years during which she served as reporter.

She covered mega events in Pakistan and abroad and was a well-known figure in fashion and showbiz industry.

Her husband, renowned film and music producer Faisal Rafi, confirmed the news of her death.

"Dear friends and colleagues, my wife Nadia Faisal who most of you knew as Neini passed away today after a long struggle with cancer, please remember her in your thoughts and prayers," he said in a message on Twitter.