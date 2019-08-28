NAB officials should work fearlessly: Javed

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed officials of the NAB to work fearlessly without taking any pressure and all cases should be conducted on merit without any bias and keeping aside the social status of accused. He said the accused should be given full opportunity to explain themselves.

Justice (R) Iqbal visited the bureau office of NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad. Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi along with his team gave briefing to the Chairman about the Fake Bank Account Scam cases.

The Chairman said that NAB officers are dealing with high-profile white-collar cases and each accused should be dealt with self-respect and should be given give full opportunity of hearing regarding allegation leveled against him.

The Chairman discouraged the use of police culture and said that the officers shall display highest level of integrity and commitment with regards to their cases and should ensure timely completion of cases so that dispensation of justice is ensured.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG Irfan Naeem Mangi and expressed extreme satisfaction on the progress of cases in the bureau.

The Chairman NAB also urged NAB officers to use their powers judiciously so that justice is ensured. He also directed the prosecution wing NAB Rawalpindi to well prepare cases keeping in view all legal aspects of a case so that the integrity of the evidence can be upheld in court.

The Chairman NAB desired that NAB references should serve as case studies and eventually be used as precedents in the judicial system of Pakistan.

As per briefing, NAB Rawalpindi/Islamabad recovered Rs13.814 billion so far from corrupt persons. NAB Rawalpindi filed 06 References in the Accountability Courts Islamabad in which Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Younus Kadwai, Hussain Lawai and others are involved. The Supreme Court of Pakistan referred Fake Bank Account Scam cases to NAB for Further investigation in Jan 2019, So far NAB Rawalpindi arrested 39 accused. 41 x accused persons have been placed on ECL. 21 x inquiries and 12 x investigations are under process.

It is pertinent to mention that NAB Rawalpindi has also cautioned / Frozen properties worth Rs51.46 billion (Approximately). NAB Rawalpindi has filed six Refereces before Honarable Accountability Court, Islamabad which are pending adjudication.

The NAB Rawalpindi filed Reference against Younis Kidwai, Hussain Syed, Ex KDA Administrator, Matanat Ali Khan, Ex Metropolitan Commissioner KDA, Najam zaman, Ex Director KDA and others in illegal allotment of Amnesty plots St-28 and ST 28A Block 1 scheme 5, Clifton Karachi in Accountability Court Islamabad.

The NAB Rawalpindi filed Reference against Ahmed Khan, Ex Secretary, Special Initiatives Department, Hassan Ally Memon, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid and Menahel Majid and others in illegal award of contract by government of Sindh special initiative department to M/S Harish & Company.

The NAB Rawalpindi filed Reference against CEO of OMNI Group of companies, Zain Malik, Muhammad Younis, Abdul Jabbar, M Shabbir, Aftab Ahmad Memon, M Aslam Quseshi, M/S Bahria Town Pvt Ltd, M/S Pink Residency in illegal allotment / regularization of Government land in favor of M/S Pink Residency and others.

The NAB Rawalpindi filed Reference against Asif Ali Zardari, AG Majeed, Hussain Lawai and others in M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and M/S Parthenon Pvt Ltd in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company M/S Parthenon Private limited of M/S Park Lane Estates Pvt Ltd and others.

In another case, Reference filed against Asif Ali Zardari, Hussain Lawai and others regarding fake bank accounts scam vide case FIR No. 4/2018 dated 06.07.2018 register at FIA SB circle , Karachi (Ref No. 02/2019 transfer from Banking Court).

The NAB Rawalpindi filed Reference against Manzoor Qadir Kaka, Zain Malik, Hussain Mirza & other in Nehr Khayyam Case.