Man ends life after killing 7 of his family members for property

SARGODHA: Eight members of a family were killed over a property dispute in Laksian police limits on Tuesday.

Noor Din, a resident of Thana Colony, had a dispute with his brother Akbar Khan over distribution of plots. On the day of the incident, accused Noor Din barged into the house of his brother at around 3am and opened indiscriminate fires. As a result, Akbar Khan (55), his wife Sheikhan Bibi (50), sons Jamal Khan and Qalam Khan, daughters Saho Bibi and Arband Bibi and neighbour Shamsher Khan were killed on the spot. After killing the family members, accused Noor Khan committed suicide by shooting himself. Police have shifted the bodies to the Rural Health Centre at Midh Ranjha for postmortem and started investigation. Meanwhile, on the directions of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, the police teams have been deployed at Thana Colony to prevent any backlash after the gruesome incident.