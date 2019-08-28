Robbers kill man on resistance at Kahna

LAHORE: A man was shot dead reportedly by robbers in the Kahna police limits Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Shaukat Bhatti. Police said the robbers intercepted the victim and demanded valuables and cash. The victim identified the robbers and asked them to refrain from looting him on which one of the robbers shot at him. As a result, the victim died on the spot. Police reached the scene and shifted the body to morgue.

Body found: A 40-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found dead near Chauburji Chowk in the Riwaz Garden police check post area on Tuesday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim looked a drug addict, police said and suspected he might have died of an overdose of drugs. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man was found dead in a canal in the Moghalpura police area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Ashraf, son of Ashfaq. Police removed the body to morgue. Passers-by spotted the body floating in the canal near Lal Pul and informed police. Rescue 1122 also reached the scene and fished it out from canal.

Illegal detention: The initial enquiry report regarding a private detention cell has been submitted to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) BA Nasir. According to the report, 9 to 10 persons were kept in illegal detention by the Gujjarpura police station SHO and his team in a forest office located in the Karol Ghati area.

On the directions of CCPO, SHO Raza Jafferi, Head Constable Imran, Shahzad and Constable Zubair have been closed to police lines for further probe. SSP (IAB) Faisal Mukhtar has been appointed as enquiry officer for formal enquiry. According to a police spokesman, the CCPO has said that strict action would be taken against the accused in the light of formal enquiry.

notice: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan took notice of the murder of seven persons in Sargodha.

The IG asked RPO Sargodha for the report on the incident of seven persons’ murder in a domestic dispute on which RPO Sargodha submitted an initial report to IG Punjab. According to the report, on Tuesday morning, near Dera Mansab Dar, Ranjha Sial, a person named Noor Din shot dead his brother Akbar Khan, nephews Qalam Din and Jamal Din, Shaista Bibi, w/o Qalam Khan, Barang Bibi, w/o Jamal Khan and Shahu Bibi, w/o Ibrahim Khan (sister-in-law) while Doran Khan, the third son of Akbar Khan, also got injured and afterwards Noor Din also killed himself. According to the initial investigation, no obvious reason was found behind the unfortunate incident, the murderer was mentally abnormal and after a heated argument, he killed his own family members and afterwards also took his own life.

On receiving the information, DPO Sargodha, Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, SP Investigation, DSP Kot Momin and local police along with teams of Mobile Crime Scene Unit & PFSA reached the scene and shifted the bodies to morgue and injured to hospital.

performance: Lahore Police (Iqbal Town Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested around 142 criminals and recovered 14 pistols, bullets, 02kg and 800grm charas, 120 gram heroin and 294-litre liquor. SP Iqbal Town Division Captain ® Muhammad Ajmal had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs.