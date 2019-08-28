close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

NAB approves reference against Madras Cooperative Housing Society officials

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2019

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi approved reference against Honorary Secretary Haji Imam Bux, Ahsan Zubair, ex-secretary of the Madras Cooperative Housing Society and others.

The spokesman for the NAB Karachi said that the bureau in its Regional Board Meeting (RBM) had approved reference them on allegation of illegally selling amenity plots and amalgamation of commercial plots.

The accused persons had illegally amalgamated seven commercial plots as one plot without the consent and approval of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Sindh government’s Cooperation Department. Zubair had also illegally transferred Plot No LA-26 from the successful bidder without the consent of the seller and thus caused losses amounting to Rs31 million to the interests of society and its members, the spokesperson added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi