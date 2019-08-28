NAB approves reference against Madras Cooperative Housing Society officials

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi approved reference against Honorary Secretary Haji Imam Bux, Ahsan Zubair, ex-secretary of the Madras Cooperative Housing Society and others.

The spokesman for the NAB Karachi said that the bureau in its Regional Board Meeting (RBM) had approved reference them on allegation of illegally selling amenity plots and amalgamation of commercial plots.

The accused persons had illegally amalgamated seven commercial plots as one plot without the consent and approval of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the Sindh government’s Cooperation Department. Zubair had also illegally transferred Plot No LA-26 from the successful bidder without the consent of the seller and thus caused losses amounting to Rs31 million to the interests of society and its members, the spokesperson added.