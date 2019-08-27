Flawless Ko storms to victory

TORONTO, Canada: World number one Ko Jin-young of South Korea stormed to a five-shot victory in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday, producing her fourth consecutive bogey-free round to claim the 16th title of her professional career.

The 24-year-old from Seoul delivered another flawless performance at Magna Golf Club outside Toronto in the latest milestone of a season which has included two major championship victories at the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.

In addition to her major wins, it was also Ko’s second LPGA Tour title of 2019, following her victory at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in March.

Ko’s final round eight-under-par 64 left her at 26 under, five shots clear of final round partner Nicole Broch Larsen, who finished with a three-under-par 69 to close on 21 under for second.

In a see-saw final round, it was Broch Larsen who made the first move, notching a birdie on the opening hole to move to 19 under before Ko recorded her first birdie of the day to regain a share of the lead on the sixth.

Ko then moved a shot clear with a further birdie on the eighth before Broch Larsen responded with her second birdie as both players reached the turn at 20 under.

But Ko gained a decisive advantage on the 10th, making another birdie as Broch Larsen bogeyed, suddenly handing the Korean a two-shot cushion that she never relinquished.

Three more birdies on the 11th, 14th and 15th holes moved Ko to 24 under for the tournament, and although Broch Larsen managed back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes, the Korean remained three clear with three to play.