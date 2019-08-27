KP CM vows to stamp out polio from province

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday formally inaugurated the anti-polio drive in the province stating the government would not allow anyone to sabotage the national drive against the crippling disease.

He said this while inaugurating anti-polio drive here at Police Services Hospital, said an official handout.

Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah, Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Prime Minister Focal Person for Eradication of Polio Babar Bin Atta, Secretary Health KP Dr Farooq, Director General Health Dr Arshad, Coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre Kamran Afridi, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar and District Health Officer Peshawar, Dr Subhani were also present.

A total of 4.7 million children will be administered oral polio vaccine (OPV) in the ongoing anti-polio drive in 29 districts of the province.

As many as 16,800 teams have been set up for the campaign including 13,884 mobile, 1222 fixed, 792 transit, and 902 roaming whereas 3,922 area in-charge will monitor the campaign. The chief minister said that he was determined to stamp out polio from the province using all available resources at its disposal and by undoing the propaganda against the vaccine that was taking its toll on the children of the country. “Baseless propaganda against polio vaccine by vested interest has badly affected the programme and put the health of our children at stake,” he said.

To counter the propaganda against the drive, the chief minister administered polio drops to Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah and the daughter of Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai to launch the anti-polio campaign. Mahmood Khan stressed the need for collective efforts to eradicate the disease, adding polio cases were being reported from the families which were refusing to let their children vaccinated.

“Except for a few countries where polio still exists, the disease has been eradicated from the entire world using the same vaccine. There is nothing harmful that could undermine the health and wellbeing of our children,” he added.

The chief minister urged all the stakeholders, including parents, Ulema, teachers, media and all opinion leaders to undertake collective efforts to eradicate the crippling disease from the country which is not only affecting the future generations but is also creating a negative image of Pakistan internationally.

Mahmood Khan stated that all measures had been taken to ensure a smooth and successful campaign in the province.

He urged the media to support the government in addressing the chronic polio refusals and in creating the community demand for the vaccination to wipe out polio.

The campaign is being carried out in Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Hangu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Torghar, Haripur, Mansehra, Kohistan and Battagram districts.