Lanka’s new army chief dismisses war crimes claims

Colombo: Sri Lanka´s new army chief on Monday brushed aside international outrage over his appointment, saying “anyone can make allegations” that he had committed war crimes. Shavendra Silva has been accused by the United Nations of committing war crimes during the final stages of Sri Lanka´s separatist conflict, which ended in 2009.

His appointment last week by President Maithripala Sirisena was widely condemned by other countries and rights organisations. The 55-year-old was quick to dismiss the allegations while praising Sirisena´s “courageous decision” to give him the top job despite intense foreign pressure.

“There can be concerns, countries can have concerns, but I am sure the president considered the requirement of the nation,” Silva said. “Allegations have been there. This is not the first time allegations have been made (against me). Anyone can make allegations.”