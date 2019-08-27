Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid day was observed in the City on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to approach lower parts of the country during next 24 hours.

They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad Divisions while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, DG Khan, Karachi, Kalat Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall was recorded at Islamabad (ZP 119mm, Saidpur 39mm, Golra 29, AP 25, Bokra 05), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 42, Chaklala 34), Mandi Bahauddin 23, Murree 18, Jhelum 17, Sialkot (City 10, AP 06), Gujrat 11, Mangla 03, Kotli 31, Rawalakot 03, Garhi Dupatta 02, KP: Cherat 22, Saidu Sharif 15, Balakot 13, Lower Dir 10, Malam Jabba, Kakul and Kalam 01.