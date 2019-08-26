Rain Bird Claims Gilgit Cup

LAHORE: Showing great endurance and strength with every stride, Rain Bird claimed the Gilgit Cup here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Costa Rica was the favourite for the cup but Rain Bird edged it asideIn the opening race of the day which was Mianwali Plate of division V, none of the favourite could take the first three places and instead Janab was the leader of the day with She being second and Chamak came third.

In the second race Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, which was expected to take the place, jumped to the winner’s position. The second spot was gained by an unknown Hockey Star. As of the favourite Turab Prince slid to third place while another favourite Aie Muskan finished fourth.

Double Action was seen winning the third race, which came as a surprise for several when New Sonia, which was favourite, ended up second. Another surprise was witnessed when Nice One came third.

In the fourth race, another upset was recorded by Sayban-e-bhakkar by winning the first place. Favourite Nice Moon could settle for second spot and Blue Max, expected for a place was third. Fluke was expected form King Queen but it became fourth.

In the fifth race, Wali Choice also got an upset win. Big Foot was believed for a place and it was second while favourite which was Candle, it lit at third slot. The final race of the day was Gilgit Cup and contrary to the expectations, Rain Bird fluttered above and ahead of all leaving favourite Costa Rica lingering at second place while Abdullah Princess slipped to third position.