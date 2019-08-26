close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

7 die after chopper-plane collision in Spain

August 26, 2019

MAJORCA: Seven people were killed when a helicopter and a small plane collided mid-air over the island of Majorca, authorities in Spain have said. The victims included three adults and two children on the helicopter and two local men in the plane, according to the regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Majorca. Local media reported that the helicopter was on a sightseeing tour and authorities have opened an investigation into what happened. Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area. Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences to the victims’ families.

