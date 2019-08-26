‘All Muslims united for Kashmir cause’

LAHORE: The entire Muslim Ummah is united with the oppressed Kashmiris, said participants in "Kashmir Solidarity & Pakistan Stability Conference".

The conference held here Sunday under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council. Leading scholars of different religious schools of thought and political organisations addressing the conference stated that Muslim world was united with the people of Kashmir and would not left them in lurch against Indian atrocities.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi presided over the conference. The participants stated that Modi was killer of humanity who turned Kashmir into biggest jail of the world and put the peace of world at stake.

The speakers said that people of Pakistan were united with army and the day was not far off when Pakistan would take control of Srinagar. They said that a Gulf state rubbed salt on wounds of Kashmiris by conferring award on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They lauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi stated that all the religious sections were united with Pakistan Army. He announced that with the coordination of Muthahida Ulema Board Punjab, Rabita Offices had been established all over the province to ensure peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

Code of conduct to ensure peace and harmony during the month of Muharram has also been forwarded for proper implementation, he added.