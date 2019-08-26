Fawad visits Child Protection Bureau

LAHORE: On the invitation of Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB), Federal Minister for Science and Technology Punjab, Fawad Chaudhry visited Child Protection Bureau, Lahore.

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmad briefed the minister about the working and recent achievements of the Bureau. He visited the residential institution and met with children. He also visited the Computer Lab and Activity Room which were recently established by Sarah Ahmad with a vision to equip children with modern technologies. Fawad Chaudhry appreciated the working of the Bureau and Sarah Ahmad, the chairperson for her special interest and initiatives for protection and welfare of the children.