‘Tevta to be revamped’

LAHORE: Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique stressed a change in mindset of the organisation’s employees for meeting today’s challenges.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the chairman was addressing a meeting of Zonal and District Managers of Tevta which was also attend by other senior officers and COO Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana.

Tevta needs to be transformed into a training organisation whose trained workers are readily acceptable in job market due to their skill and proficiency, he said. This could be made possible by keeping a close liaison with the industries and other prospective employers to ascertain their needs and churn-out trained skilled workers suiting to the needs specified by them, the chairman said.

Ali Salman pointed out that a persistent effort coupled with a proactive approach would place Tevta amongst the prominent torch bearers making concrete efforts for realisation of PM Imran Khan’s vision of providing jobs to jobless people.