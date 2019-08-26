close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
2 bootleggers held

Islamabad

A
APP
August 26, 2019

Islamabad : A Police team of Karachi Company arrested two bootleggers and recovered large quantity of alcohol from their possession, being supplied through vehicles somewhere in sector G-8, the police spokesman said here on Sunday.

The team headed by SHO Karachi Company including Sub-Inspector Habib-Ur-Rehman and ASI Haider Ali Shah and other cops intercepted two vehicles and recovered 142 tin of beer, 120 liter alcohol, besides different alcohol brands labels and other materials used in brewing.

Cases have been registered against nabbed bootleggers identified as Ramesh Masih and Ishaq.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has appreciated the performance of Karachi company police team and directed all the police personnel to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

