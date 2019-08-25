Costa Rica favourite for Gilgit Cup race today

LAHORE: After conducting five Mianwali Plate races, Gilgit Cup will be held at the Lahore Race Club in its 17th summer meeting on Sunday, August 25.

The Gilgit Cup has six entries and all of them are reputed performers but Costa Rica is believed to be above all of the six. This class VII and division I race will be of 1100 metres distance.

Meanwhile all the other races too are of class VII but of different divisions and all of them are of a mile run. The fourth race of the day has the largest field of 14 horses while the opening race has 10 entries with Meri Sahiba being the favourite for win, Naroobi for place while fluke is expected from Dancing Beauty. Others in the run are Easy Baby, Chamak, Easy Go, Naval Officer, Start Me Up, She and Janab.

Second race favourite for win is Turab Prince, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Aie Muskan while others in the race are Love For We, Hockey Star, Zil Prince, Daniel Bryan, and Naveed Choice, Third race favourite for win is New Sonia, place Lala Rukh and fluke Double Action while others in the race are She Is Rawal, Ibram Prince, Nice One and Tony Baba.

Fourth race favourite for win is Nice Moon, place Blue Max and fluke King Queen while others in the race are Khadim, !shaq Prince, Mega Wall, Again Butter Fly, Mashable, Sayban-e-Bhakkar, Royal Runner, Piyara Sayeen, Tehzeeb, Baland-o-Bala and Jalpana Prince. Fifth race favourite for win is Candle, place Big Foot and fluke Wali Choice while others in the race are After Hero, Prince of Lion and Fakhr-e-Shorkot. Sixth Gilgit Cup race favourite for win is Costa Rica, place Abdullah Princess and fluke Sumy Choice while others in the race are Jan-e-Fida, Rain Bird and Silken Black.