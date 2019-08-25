Two brothers among 3 drown

NANKANA SAHIB: Two brothers among three people drowned in a canal near Chandar Kot on Friday night.

Arsalan and Zubair, sons of Ghulam Mustafa, and their cousin Yahya of Mohallah Isalampura Sheikhupura came to see gurdawara Janmasthan Nankana. They decided to take bath in a canal when they were coming back from the gurdawara. They entered the canal and drowned. On getting the information, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram Pawaar reached the spot. Rescue-1122 staffers fished out the dead bodies from the canal.

Population awareness workshop: The Population Welfare Department Nankana organised an awareness workshop on increase in population at Officers Club Nankana on Saturday. Addressing the participants, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) Asad Magsi urged all institutions to make collective efforts to control population for progress and prosperity of the country. He said rapid increase in population was one of biggest challenges for the country.

He said it is advisable to maintain an interval of at least three years in the birth of children. District Population Officer Kashif Mukhtar said we should increase population according to our resources. CEO-Health Dr Shahkeel Ahmad, district information officer Tasawar Chaudhry, social worker Dr Abid Ali and others were also present.