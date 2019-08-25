6,000kg expired milk powder seized

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday seized 6,000kg expired milk powder from a unit.

The PFA dairy safety team conducted a raid at a unit situated in the Township area where 6,000kg expired milk powder, 450kg maida (wheat flour), 125kg glucose and 25kg citric acid were stored.

The team seized the milk powder and other material and lodged an FIR against the owners of the unit.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman told the media that a pasteurizing law was necessary to avoid adulteration in milk and that the law would soon be ready.