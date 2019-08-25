close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

‘One million acre state land reclaimed’

Lahore

August 25, 2019

Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the provincial government has so far recovered one million acres of land from the land grabbers.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Fayyazul Hassan Chohah said that under the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan Project, massive plantation was undertaken in the province and 12.5 million samplings were planted. He said that new Industrial Policy was introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

