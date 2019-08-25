Buzdar makes aerial inspection of flood-hit areas

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar made an aerial inspection of the flood-hit areas in Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Kasur on Saturday.

The chief minister on his way back from the visit to the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant directed the pilot to divert the helicopter towards the flood-affected areas. He inspected the flood-affected areas in four districts. He also monitored the relief activities and water situation.

PTI leader Khurram Jahangir Wattoo, Sahiwal division commissioner and Okara deputy commissioner also accompanied the CM.

The CM said that all possible assistance was being provided to the calamity-stricken brothers and sisters who were surrounded by floodwater. He said that relief camps had been set up in affected areas where timely provision of food items to the flood-stricken people was being ensured. The flood-hit people will not be left alone, he added.

While giving instructions to the Sahiwal division commissioner and Okara deputy commissioner to expedite the relief activities, the CM said that timely provision of food hampers in the affected areas should be ensured. He also said there should not be shortage of medicines in the medical camps.

He said that fodder and vanda should be arranged for the cattle. He directed that administrative officers personally monitor the relief activities. No negligence will be tolerated in relief activities, he concluded.