Ex-Indian minister Arun Jaitley dies

NEW DELHI: Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday. He was 66.

According to the Indian media, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi earlier this week after he complained of palpitations and restlessness.

"It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. Honourable Member of Parliament and former finance minister, government of India at 12:07pm on 24 August, 2019. Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors," AIIMS said in a statement. A lawyer-turned-politician, Jaitley was part of Narendra Modi’s cabinet in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's first term.