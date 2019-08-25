Italian envoy hails crackdown on plastic

Islamabad : Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo has praised Pakistani government, especially Islamabad's district administration, for cracking down on plastic bags.

"Another wake-up call. Islamabad has shown that it can be done. Hope others follow suit," the envoy tweeted in response to the Aug 14 ban and the subsequent clampdown on the manufacturing, sale, and use of plastic shopping bags in Islamabad.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan for being at the forefront of the fight against plastic. "While others are talking, in this country measures are being taken. Well done," he said.