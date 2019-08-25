Non-payment of firewood allowance protested

CHITRAL: The staff members of the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital here on Saturday accused the former medical superintendent of not paying them the firewood allowance.

Speaking at a press conference, Paramedics Association president Sardar Ali Khan, Technical Staff Association president Noor Nabi Khan, Nursing Staff Association’s Saeeda Bibi, Class-IV Staff Association’s Mohammad Ilyas and others said that the former medical superintendent of the DHQ hospital Dr Faizul Mulk deposited Rs2.9 billion into the exchequer instead of distributing the money among the DHQ staff.

They said that they would go on strike if the allowance was not paid to them by the next week. They said that like other departments in the district, the DHQ employees were also paid firewood allowance from November 15 to April 15 every year.