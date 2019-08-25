close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

Gold up Rs1,450/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,450/tola in the local market on Saturday. Rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices moved up to Rs88,550/tola. Likewise, price of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs1,243 to Rs75,917. Gold rates in the international market rose by $32 to $1,528/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market were still trading Rs2,200/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business