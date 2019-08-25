Government housing

It has been almost six years that my family has settled in Turbat due to the worsening situation in our own areas in Shapuk. Since that my family has been living in rented accommodation. My father is a peon in the health department and for these six years he has been searching for a governmental home but he has been unable to find one. As a government servant, everyone deserves to get governmental homes but my father is not getting his and his leaders are saying that retired servants are not ready to leave their houses and they are unable to give homes to the new ones.

Over one-third of my family’s earnings go to rent and as poor citizens we cannot afford this. I have been compelled to leave my education unfinished and work to support my family. I request the CM of Balochistan to please allocate a government home for my family.

Sana Samad

Turbat