Lost sunshine

Whenever heavy flood causes devastation in rural parts of Sindh, people rush to the larger cities. However, this year it was the other way around and the people of Karachi and Hyderabad were leaving to save themselves and their families from the rain water flooding every street. Daily life came to an abrupt halt and still remains disrupted.

Our early warning system remains as redundant and outdated as it was seventy years ago and rather than accepting the blame, various authorities are pointing fingers at each other. So much infrastructure has been ruined that it seems like a lost cause to rebuild. I hope that any incompetent authorities can learn to prepare for the monsoon season better from so forth.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi